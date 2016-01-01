Overview of Dr. James Walker, MD

Dr. James Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Walker works at Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics in Lafayette, LA with other offices in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.