Dr. James Walker II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Walker II works at Ascension Medical Group Genesys (AMGG) in Grand Blanc, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.