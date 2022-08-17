Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Williams, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Practice601 7th St S Ste 510, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 828-6330Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
I driven over two hours to visit Dr. Williams. I suffered from prolapsed thrombosed internal and external Hemorrhoids and fissures. I was in agony, very anxious and untrusting, but I could not ask for a better surgeon; he provided me with an ingenious surgical solution that kept me from further trauma. He immediately admitted me to Bayside hospital across the street from his office, where he is the colorectal department chief. I was scheduled for next-day surgery and stayed overnight at the hospital. Besides being an incredibly skilled surgeon, he and his office staff provided me with outstanding, compassionate, responsive, and supportive care with the utmost respect. Also, he offers excellent pain management and didn't compromised on anything while I was under his care. I can assure you and promise you that he will not hurt you! Dr. Williams is a rare surgeon who feels your pain and is one you can trust. I'm so grateful!
About Dr. James Williams, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205015427
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Anal or Rectal Pain and Destruction of Anal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.