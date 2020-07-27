Dr. James Witten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Witten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Witten, MD
Dr. James Witten, MD is a Pulmonologist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Witten's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Pulmonology - Salem1802 Braeburn 3 Fl Dr Bldg B, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 642-0717
LewisGale Physicians - Pembroke133 Bostic Ln, Pembroke, VA 24136 Directions (540) 210-3473Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Witten is very knowledgeable and takes time with his patient's to explain his observations and allows time for me to ask questions. It's been a great experience!
About Dr. James Witten, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1407827231
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University
- University Of Maryland Hospital
- University Of Maryland Hospital
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Witten works at
