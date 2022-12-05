Overview

Dr. James Wooldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Wooldridge works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.