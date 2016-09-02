Dr. James Yau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yau, MD
Overview
Dr. James Yau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving1901 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 607-2530
Ctv Surgery Associates P. A.1110 Cottonwood Ln Ste 210, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 817-0200
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Grand Prairie Office3095 Kingswood Blvd Ste 250, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (972) 607-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
communicates clearly. was able to offer treatment options right away. Really like him.
About Dr. James Yau, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yau has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yau.
