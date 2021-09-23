Dr. James Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Young, MD
Overview of Dr. James Young, MD
Dr. James Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
James R. Young, M.D.320 Russell Blvd, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 559-9019
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have reoccurring benign tumors that have always been removed in an office setting. Recently I was evaluated by a new dermatologist who referred me to Dr. Young. Dr. Young was awesome and very gentle as these tumors are painful. He spent time with me as we discussed surgery in the OR. He was very reassuring my outcome with general surgery would be a lot better and he was correct! Dr. Young is very knowledgeable and I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. James Young, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427024074
Education & Certifications
- University Ok College Med
- Oh State Univ Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.