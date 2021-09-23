Overview of Dr. James Young, MD

Dr. James Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Young works at James R Young MD in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.