Dr. Jameson Baumgarten, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jameson Baumgarten, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, IL.
Locations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff and doctor. I felt very cared for by very caring people. It was a little bit erratic and confused, but okay. My only small complaint is that I was told when I called that the dentists DID do snap on smile (it was the only reason I called and I asked specifically about that), but after my 2-1/2 hour visit was told that they do NOT. I feel my time and theirs was wasted. That said, I would still be comfortable recommending Dr. Baumgarten and staff.
About Dr. Jameson Baumgarten, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
