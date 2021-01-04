Overview

Dr. Jamie Kemp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Kemp works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.