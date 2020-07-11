Dr. Jamie Rigden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Rigden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Rigden, MD
Dr. Jamie Rigden, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chillicothe, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hedrick Medical Center, Liberty Hospital, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rigden works at
Dr. Rigden's Office Locations
Hedrick Medical Center2799 N Washington St, Chillicothe, MO 64601 Directions (660) 214-8420Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Saint Luke's Cancer Institute5400 N Oak Trfy Ste 101, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 454-1658
Saint Luke's Cancer Specialists2529 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste G30, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 932-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Liberty Hospital
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rigden saved my life back in 2006. She was a professional from the start. This has allowed me to watch our 2 youngest granddaughters grow up. I will be 70 in a little over a month. Didn’t think I would make it to that one.
About Dr. Jamie Rigden, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689667008
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigden has seen patients for Nodular Lymphoma, Breast Cancer and Testicular Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rigden speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.