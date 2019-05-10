Dr. Jamie Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Cardio Medical Consultants Group Inc.3737 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 401, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 604-0443
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiss is amazing. So attentive, really thorough and cares a lot about me. Literal life saver.
About Dr. Jamie Weiss, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700100906
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Cardiovascular Disease
