Overview of Dr. Jamis Edelita, MD

Dr. Jamis Edelita, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mattoon, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF MOTHER AND MAESTRA (UCMM) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Edelita works at Carle Mattoon in Mattoon, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.