Dr. Jan Golnick, MD

Neurology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jan Golnick, MD

Dr. Jan Golnick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from Collegium Medicum Im Ludwika Rydygiera, Nicolaus Copernicus University, Torun and is affiliated with Chi Health Midlands.

Dr. Golnick works at Neurological and Headache Center in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Golnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological and Headache Center
    16945 Frances St, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 926-4200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Midlands

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 13, 2019
    Highly recommend! The doctor and his staff are very personable. Each spent time necessary evaluating past history, test results and patient feedback. First time in years I feel hopeful in having the quality of life I once had prior to managing severe migraines.
    DaniW — Dec 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jan Golnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689767642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Collegium Medicum Im Ludwika Rydygiera, Nicolaus Copernicus University, Torun
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Golnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golnick works at Neurological and Headache Center in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Golnick’s profile.

    Dr. Golnick has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Golnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

