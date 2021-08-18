Dr. Jan Hommen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hommen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Hommen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Hommen, MD
Dr. Jan Hommen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Hommen's Office Locations
Dr. J, Pieter Hommen8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 101E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 520-5625MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific physician. Spends a lot of time explaining and doing a thorough exam.
About Dr. Jan Hommen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1861403909
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hommen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hommen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hommen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hommen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hommen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hommen speaks Dutch and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hommen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hommen.
