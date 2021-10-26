Overview of Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO

Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Olenginski works at Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.