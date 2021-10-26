Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olenginski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 312, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My first experience with Do Oblenginski was very positive,He performed hernia surgery on me and I'm feeling great and no pain at all, Very Professional and Nice Guy
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1225069156
- PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Mercy Suburban Hospital (was Suburban General Hsp)
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Dr. Olenginski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olenginski accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olenginski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olenginski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olenginski has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olenginski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olenginski speaks Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenginski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenginski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olenginski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olenginski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.