Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO

General Surgery
4.8 (109)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO

Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Olenginski works at Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olenginski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 312, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Lymphedema
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Lymphedema
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Olenginski?

    Oct 26, 2021
    My first experience with Do Oblenginski was very positive,He performed hernia surgery on me and I'm feeling great and no pain at all, Very Professional and Nice Guy
    Gregory T Wyatt — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olenginski to family and friends

    Dr. Olenginski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Olenginski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO.

    About Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1225069156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Suburban Hospital (was Suburban General Hsp)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olenginski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olenginski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olenginski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olenginski works at Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Olenginski’s profile.

    Dr. Olenginski has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olenginski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenginski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenginski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olenginski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olenginski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.