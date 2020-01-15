Dr. Jan Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Prasad, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 870-1789
East Valley Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism PC3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 348, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 867-8644
Deer Valley Office19646 N 27th Ave Ste 408, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CVC Arrowhead Office18700 N 64th Dr Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I do look at reviews and was a bit surprised to see a range of comments, as I had only outstanding interaction with his office and am pleased to share my experience with him. I was referred to Dr. Prasad from my GP. 1. Dr. Prasad listens, which is not the case with all doctors. 2. He is not one inclined to immediately prescribe a range of drugs, but instead talks with you, listens to your replies, takes a series of tests and shares the results professionally and clearly. I have only the best of recommendations and am delighted to have him as one who is watching my health.
About Dr. Jan Prasad, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841276334
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.