Overview of Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM

Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Veloso works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics in Lexington, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.