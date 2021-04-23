Dr. Jana Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jana Montgomery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital, Beverly Hospital, Bridgton Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cape Coral Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital, Concord Hospital- Franklin, Elliot Hospital, Emerson Hospital, Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Heywood Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Huggins Hospital, Kent Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Marlborough Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, Parkland Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus, Winchester Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Beverly Hospital
- Bridgton Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Concord Hospital- Franklin
- Elliot Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Exeter Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Heywood Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Huggins Hospital
- Kent Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
- Marlborough Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Winchester Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?
Change the cardiologist when mine left the practice. He was okay but Jana was patient, extremely knowledgeable and explains things perfectly. Don't think I could have done any better for a cardiologist.
About Dr. Jana Montgomery, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750557765
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.