Overview

Dr. Jana Peters, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Peters works at New Hope Family Practice in Princeton, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.