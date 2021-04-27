See All Rheumatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jane Ayala, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (63)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jane Ayala, MD

Dr. Jane Ayala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Ayala works at Rheumatology Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayala's Office Locations

    Rheumatology Associates of South Texas
    19272 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 265-8851
    Rheumatology Associates of South Texas Pllc
    3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 221, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 265-8851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthralgia - Purpura - Weakness Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 27, 2021
    I moved to San Antonio area about one and a half years ago. I am so thankful that I found Dr. Ayala. She takes her time and answers all my questions. Dr Ayala is compassionate and caring. I highly recommend her.
    Sandra Carrington — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. Jane Ayala, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093914681
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
