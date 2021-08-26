Dr. Jane Mayrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Mayrin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Endocrinology at Center One9880 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 572-5200
For 23 years I was diagnosed as type 2 diabetes and I was so of frustrated trying keep my A1c in check (after doing everything right). The first time I went to Dr. Mayrin in December 2020 she listened to my concerns and completed a thorough review of my case. At the end appt she stated she wanted me tested for diabetes 1.5. When the results were in, I WAS indeed a diabetic 1.5. I was very upset that this had NOT been detected by my previous doctors. After being under Dr Mayrin's care for 4 months, my A1c went from being between 7.3-7.8 to 6.3. What there's NOT to love about Dr Mayrin!!
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Jefferson Med College
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia|Drexel University College of Med
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
