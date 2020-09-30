Dr. Janelle Brown-Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown-Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janelle Brown-Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janelle Brown-Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Brown-Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seattle11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown-Chang?
Truly a brilliant doctor who put me at ease throughout and helped me uncover the root cause of my issues. I appreciate her thorough approach after having been dismissed by other doctors for years.
About Dr. Janelle Brown-Chang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801909692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown-Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown-Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown-Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown-Chang works at
Dr. Brown-Chang has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown-Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown-Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown-Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown-Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown-Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.