Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janet Cheng, MD is a Dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic Rochester
Cape Coral North Office326 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 458-1131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Coralwood Dermatology2125 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 458-1131
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cheng is amazing. I learned more about my skin from her in one visit than I have from all the other dermatologists I've visited over the past 20 years. She's knowledgeable, personable, capable and I'm delighted that I waited as long as I had to to see her. She is the best!
- Dermatology
- English
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clin
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
