Overview

Dr. Janet Eichholz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Eichholz works at Tennova Healthcare-physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Loudon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.