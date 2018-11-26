Overview

Dr. Janet Galanes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Galanes works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.