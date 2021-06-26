Overview of Dr. Janet Seper, MD

Dr. Janet Seper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Seper works at Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.