Dr. Janet Seper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janet Seper, MD
Dr. Janet Seper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Seper's Office Locations
Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat - WC North27406 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-8900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat - WC South27415 Cashford Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-8900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Doctor Seper for 21 years. Initially it was for her support of my CPAP then for all ENT issues. Doctor Seper is the best ENT I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She is always kind, caring, thorough and professional. I would gladly recommend her services to any acquaintance with ENT issues
About Dr. Janet Seper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
