Overview of Dr. Janhavi Shirali, MD

Dr. Janhavi Shirali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ.



Dr. Shirali works at Stony Brook Ophthalmology Commack in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Lazy Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.