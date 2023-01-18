Dr. Janice Gault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Gault, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Gault, MD
Dr. Janice Gault, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Gault works at
Dr. Gault's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Ophthalmology1140 White Horse Rd Ste 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 784-3366
-
2
Dept of Ophthalmology840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3138
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gault?
I’ve been going to Dr. Gault for at least 12 years, she’s always available and extremely knowledgeable and caring. She did cataract surgery on both my eyes and I now have almost 20/20 vision. I wouldn’t go to anyone else.
About Dr. Janice Gault, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780673137
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gault has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gault works at
Dr. Gault speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.