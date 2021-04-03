Overview

Dr. Janice Langer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Langer works at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.