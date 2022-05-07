See All Neurosurgeons in West Hills, CA
Dr. Jared Ament, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jared Ament, MD

Dr. Jared Ament, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia Health Sciences and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Ament works at NSG - Neurosurgery & Spine Group in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ament's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery & Spine Group
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 215, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 669-1821
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2022
    Dr. Ament explained everything to me before and after my surgery. He made me feel more comfortable with regard to the outcome and the healing process. Everyone at the hospital before and after my surgery were all very nice and comforting. I would recommend Dr. Ament absolutely! Thank you everyone in the office as well.
    G. Mazza — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jared Ament, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356653927
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedar Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California Davis|University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Massachusetts|University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

