Dr. Jared Ament, MD
Overview of Dr. Jared Ament, MD
Dr. Jared Ament, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia Health Sciences and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Ament's Office Locations
Neurosurgery & Spine Group7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 215, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (888) 669-1821Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ament explained everything to me before and after my surgery. He made me feel more comfortable with regard to the outcome and the healing process. Everyone at the hospital before and after my surgery were all very nice and comforting. I would recommend Dr. Ament absolutely! Thank you everyone in the office as well.
About Dr. Jared Ament, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hebrew
- 1356653927
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Medical Center
- University Of California Davis|University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
- University of Massachusetts|University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ament has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ament accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ament speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ament. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ament.
