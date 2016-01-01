Dr. Jared Feyko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feyko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Feyko, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A.1824 King St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-3343
Jacksonville Vascular Center6820 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 289-9600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Feyko has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feyko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
