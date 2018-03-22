See All Ophthalmologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Jared Jackson, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jared Jackson, MD

Dr. Jared Jackson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. 

Dr. Jackson works at Eye Care Specialists of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK with other offices in Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jackson's Office Locations

    Eye Care Specialists of Oklahoma
    3431 S Boulevard Ste 105, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 771-0880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Eye Care Specialists of Oklahoma
    2150 S Douglas Blvd Ste C, Midwest City, OK 73130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 771-0880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Southwestern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Visual Field Defects
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Coronary Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2018
    Excellent doctor who also shines as a person, I feel comfortable when I'm in his office. Thanks Dr. Jackson.
    — Mar 22, 2018
    About Dr. Jared Jackson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1730476730
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
