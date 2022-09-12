Dr. Jared Knopman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knopman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Knopman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
From this grateful patient’s perspective, Dr. Knopman’s surgical expertise is only equal to his empathy, understanding and commitment to pre- and post-op care. From our first office visit, through each step in the microvascular decompression procedure, to the day sutures were removed, Dr. Knopman and his entire support team provided an energy that manifested inside me physically, emotionally and spiritually. I wish everyone facing such a big decision the same strength and peace I received. The self assurance you’ve made the right decision. Dr. Knopman saved me from what once felt hopeless. I am forever indebted.
