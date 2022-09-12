See All Spine Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jared Knopman, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.7 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jared Knopman, MD

Dr. Jared Knopman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Knopman works at Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knopman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 12, 2022
    From this grateful patient’s perspective, Dr. Knopman’s surgical expertise is only equal to his empathy, understanding and commitment to pre- and post-op care. From our first office visit, through each step in the microvascular decompression procedure, to the day sutures were removed, Dr. Knopman and his entire support team provided an energy that manifested inside me physically, emotionally and spiritually. I wish everyone facing such a big decision the same strength and peace I received. The self assurance you’ve made the right decision. Dr. Knopman saved me from what once felt hopeless. I am forever indebted.
    Glenn Hansen — Sep 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jared Knopman, MD
    About Dr. Jared Knopman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699927137
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Knopman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knopman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knopman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knopman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knopman works at Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Knopman’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Knopman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knopman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knopman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knopman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

