Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD

Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Nimtz works at Commonwealth Plastic Surgery in Lexington, KY with other offices in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nimtz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Plastic Surgery
    715 Shaker Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-9435
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Plastic Surgery
    100 Professional Dr, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-8615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1114180221
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nimtz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nimtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

