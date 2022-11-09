Dr. Jared Salvo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Salvo, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jared Salvo, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Kern Cardiac Institute500 Old River Rd Ste 260, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 843-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had been hospitalized twice prior to being referred to Dr. Salvo. He was the first Dr to realize and understand the severity and complicated situation I was in. he had a course of action within seconds of meeting me. Had I not seen Dr. Salvo when I did I wouldn't be here today. I am forever grateful to Dr Salvo. I would definitely recommend Dr Salvo to anyone in need of a cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992881858
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cardiac Electrophysiology Training|Ucla-West Los Angeles Va/Olive View Medical Center, Cardiology Training
- West Los Angeles Veterans Administration/UCLA
- West Los Angeles VA Med Ctr/UCLA
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
