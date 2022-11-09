Overview

Dr. Jared Salvo, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Salvo works at Kern Cardiac Institute Bakersfield CA in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.