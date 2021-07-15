Overview of Dr. Jared Scott, MD

Dr. Jared Scott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.