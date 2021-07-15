Dr. Jared Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Jared Scott, MD
Dr. Jared Scott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital3223 N Webb Rd Ste 5, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 559-2868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I always have a fantastic experience with Dr. Scott. Him and his staff are very compassionate. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jared Scott, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1497976633
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Kansas
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
