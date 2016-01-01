See All Podiatrists in Oxford, MS
Dr. Jared Spicer, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Oxford, MS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jared Spicer, DPM

Dr. Jared Spicer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County.

Dr. Spicer works at OrthoXpress Bone & Joint Center in Oxford, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spicer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoXpress Bone & Joint Center
    1200 Office Park Dr # 100, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 362-8250
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jared Spicer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942641485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Spicer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spicer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spicer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spicer works at OrthoXpress Bone & Joint Center in Oxford, MS. View the full address on Dr. Spicer’s profile.

    Dr. Spicer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spicer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spicer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spicer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

