Dr. Jaren Riley, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (63)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaren Riley, MD

Dr. Jaren Riley, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Riley works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Casper, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Orthopedics
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 310, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 850-8076
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE
    2055 N High St Ste 130, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0501
  3. 3
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Orthopedics
    940 E 3rd St Ste 201, Casper, WY 82601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Humerus Fracture
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Humerus Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Hip Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Bone Scan
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Spinal Fusion
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
ACL Surgery
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Neck
Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pediatric Spinal Disorders
Pelvic Fracture
PET-CT Scan
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Steroid Injection
Stress Fracture of Foot
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Wrist Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Doctor Riley is the best of the best he goes above and beyond.. He is very compassionate, loving and caring my daughter loves her orthopedic Doctor.
    Patsy Gutierrez — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jaren Riley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770791055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Children's Hospital - Shriners Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
