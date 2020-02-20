Overview

Dr. Jasmine Obioha, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Obioha works at Cedars-Sinai Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.