Dr. Jason Ahee, MD
Dr. Jason Ahee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dixie Ophthalmic Specialists1791 E 280 N, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 656-2020
Desert Mountain Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine1301 Bertha Howe Ave Ste 11, Mesquite, NV 89027 Directions (702) 346-9175Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Excellent doctor. Corrected cloudy lense with excellent result.. Organized office staff. Need to be specific when making appointments. I ask for appointment to have lense cleared. Ended up with exam which I’d just had from doctor that referred me. Had to come second time for procedure. Extra unneeded cost to insurance. I will continue to see Dr AHEE for needed procedures and be very specific when making appointments.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
