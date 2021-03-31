Overview

Dr. Jason Ballin, DO is a Dermatologist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Ballin works at Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, LLC in Englewood, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.