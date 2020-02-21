Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Broussard, DO
Overview of Dr. Jason Broussard, DO
Dr. Jason Broussard, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Broussard's Office Locations
The Center For Mental Wellness1111 Line Ave Fl Tower # 2, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions
WK Eye Institute Pierremont2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 230, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Broussard is an excellent psychiatrist. He listens very carefully and lets you communicate in your own way until he fully understands you. While I was under his care at Willis Knighton Behavioral Medicine I felt safe, understood and looked out for.
About Dr. Jason Broussard, DO
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376744771
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.
