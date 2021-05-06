Dr. Jason Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Chandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Chandler, MD
Dr. Jason Chandler, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Chandler's Office Locations
Michael Ulm MD, MS, FACOG7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chandler treated me for a blood disorder that was originally identified as a blood cancer. Thankfully he stayed on top of all my old and new labs and discovered it was something quite different and not bad at all! He always had time to listen and to sort out my strange case.
About Dr. Jason Chandler, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
