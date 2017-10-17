See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jason Cohen, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at The Surgery Group of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Som K Plastic Surgery PC
    8631 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 289-1518
    The Surgery Group of Los Angeles
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 880W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 289-1518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 17, 2017
    I felt I was in good hands. He was gentle he made the experience easy and helped in the follow up.
    Degemegn Daka in Inglewood, CA — Oct 17, 2017
    About Dr. Jason Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598779605
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • SUNY HSC
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of NY at Binghamton
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at The Surgery Group of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

