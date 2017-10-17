Overview

Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at The Surgery Group of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.