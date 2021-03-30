Overview of Dr. Jason Cumbers, MD

Dr. Jason Cumbers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Cumbers works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.