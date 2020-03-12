Dr. Jason Durel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Durel, MD
Dr. Jason Durel, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Lafayette ENT Specialists225 Bendel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-2330Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planvista
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Outstanding dr and staff! Definitely top notch service and care.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- LSU HSC
- LSU Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Durel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durel has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Durel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.