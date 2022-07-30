Dr. Jason Ferreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ferreira, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Ferreira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.
Locations
-
1
University Gastroenterology148 W River St Ste 3, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 421-6306
-
2
University Gastroenterology1524 Atwood Ave Ste 435, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 421-6306
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother and husband are his patients. He is absolutely amazing, the best of the best. I can go on and on how wonderful he is. Excellent doctor, very caring, Always prepared and on top of everything. I never ever met a doctor like him.
About Dr. Jason Ferreira, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1194952929
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/rhode Island Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Harvard
- Brown Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferreira speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.