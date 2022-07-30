Overview

Dr. Jason Ferreira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.



Dr. Ferreira works at University Gastroenterology in Providence, RI with other offices in Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.