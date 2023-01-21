Dr. Jason Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Garber, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Garber, MD
Dr. Jason Garber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Garber works at
Dr. Garber's Office Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 213-4954Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garber?
Dr Garber performed my laminectomy 6 weeks ago. I had been having immobilizing left thigh pain for years. Only 6 weeks post surgery, I’m 80% better. Can now walk and stand.
About Dr. Jason Garber, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164489480
Education & Certifications
- 2002|Med Coll Wisc/Milwaukee Co Med Complex|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor University
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garber works at
Dr. Garber has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
263 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.