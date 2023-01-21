See All Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jason Garber, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (263)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Garber, MD

Dr. Jason Garber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Garber works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery
    3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-4954
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 263 ratings
    Patient Ratings (263)
    5 Star
    (214)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (35)
    About Dr. Jason Garber, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164489480
    Education & Certifications

    • 2002|Med Coll Wisc/Milwaukee Co Med Complex|Medical College Of Wisconsin
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor University
    • University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garber works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Garber’s profile.

    Dr. Garber has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    263 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

