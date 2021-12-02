See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Jason Gluck, DO

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Gluck, DO is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Gluck works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St # 216, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-1212
    85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-1212
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Jefferson St Ste 208, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-1212
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - # Route 82
    111 Salem Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 892-6906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Backus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Dec 02, 2021
    My father had seen several Drs prior to Dr Gluck, upon his visit with Dr Gluck he had changed his medications which resulted in such a huge change in is heart condition that he had gone from needing a heart transplant to not needing one in several months, Dr Gluck hands down saved his life, I would just like to thank him for what he has done. Definitely the best care anyone could ask for, Once again Thank you Dr Gluck for saving someone’s Life. Your the best
    Unanimous — Dec 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Gluck, DO

    Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    English
    NPI: 1488807715
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency: NEW YORK HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Gluck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

