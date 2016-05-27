Dr. Jason Heil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Heil, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Heil, MD
Dr. Jason Heil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heil's Office Locations
- 1 379 Dixmyth Ave Fl 6, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-1800
UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Heil cares! My husband has been through tests for over a year from all kind of specialist. They have all found nothing and said it is a neurological issue. Dr. Heil did numerous tests and found large thyroid growths. He has been so kind in finding us the right doctor to see if these growths could be causing some of my husbands symptons. He has been keeping in touch with us through U/Cincinnati Health E-mail! Great Doctor and caring person.
About Dr. Jason Heil, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790996007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heil.
